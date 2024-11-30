Encompass More Asset Management Purchases Shares of 80,536 Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Encompass More Asset Management owned approximately 16.11% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Profile
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What is a support level?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.