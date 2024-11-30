Encompass More Asset Management Purchases Shares of 80,536 Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Encompass More Asset Management owned approximately 16.11% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

