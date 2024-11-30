Encompass More Asset Management Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 427,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,506 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,642,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 323,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $4,956,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

XBAP opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

