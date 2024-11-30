Encompass More Asset Management Invests $4.70 Million in Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG)

Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000. Franklin Focused Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Encompass More Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Encompass More Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Franklin Focused Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Franklin Focused Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFOG opened at $39.75 on Friday. Franklin Focused Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $85.46 million, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68.

Franklin Focused Growth ETF Profile

The Franklin Focused Growth ETF FOCUSED GROWTH ETF (FFOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in equities perceived to have strong fundamentals and prospects for growth. The fund does not limit investments to any particular market-cap, industry or geography.

