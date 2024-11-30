Encompass More Asset Management Has $541,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Encompass More Asset Management reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 84.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Progressive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Progressive by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,749,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,266,000 after acquiring an additional 842,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $268.93 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.34. The firm has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 13.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,209 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,979 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.81.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

