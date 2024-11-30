Encompass More Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Encompass More Asset Management owned approximately 1.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XDSQ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at about $4,843,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 46.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

