Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Embecta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. Embecta has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $20.86.
Embecta Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
About Embecta
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
