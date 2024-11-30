Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,600,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,880.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,530,000 after purchasing an additional 389,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

QQQ opened at $509.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $496.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

