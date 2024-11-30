Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 160,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 60.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Equitable by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Equitable Trading Up 0.3 %

Equitable stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. Equitable’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.07%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. This represents a 4.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $316,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,342.38. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,605. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

