Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $7.59 Million in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of CNA Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CNA Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 36.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,141.86. This trade represents a 44.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,119,933.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,628.75. This trade represents a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

