Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $157.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $112.85 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Cfra set a $155.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

