Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $886.81 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $908.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $773.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $699.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,250. This trade represents a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

