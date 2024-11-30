Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.24% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 63.0% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $196,360.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,502.48. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $52.27 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.