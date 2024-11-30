Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 77,817 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,817 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.20% of PBF Energy worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,918,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 391.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,540,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in PBF Energy by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 93,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,739,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,642,086.60. The trade was a 0.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 4,649,400 shares of company stock valued at $147,107,697 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSE:PBF opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.47%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

