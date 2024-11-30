Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 67,521 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,521 shares during the period. Matador Resources accounts for 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 154.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,450. The trade was a 1.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $128,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,043.97. This represents a 7.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $562,306. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

