Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EVN opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $11.31.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
