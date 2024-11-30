Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVN opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 128,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.