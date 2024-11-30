Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

