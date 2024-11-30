Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.11.

EXP opened at $308.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $178.42 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.97. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,568. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total transaction of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,315.50. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $5,482,931. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

