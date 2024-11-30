Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NGVC opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.