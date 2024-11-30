Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 20,583 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $142,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,488.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 966,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 939,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 49.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,892,000 after acquiring an additional 711,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 167.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 375,989 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln National Trading Up 0.3 %
LNC opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.
Lincoln National Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.
Insider Activity at Lincoln National
In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,184. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on LNC shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNC
Lincoln National Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lincoln National
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.