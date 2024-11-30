Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 67,999 Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Newpark Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 239,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 425,505 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NR opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $723.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

