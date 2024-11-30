Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 9,718 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,360. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $707.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

NETGEAR Company Profile



NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

