Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Enviri by 3.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,908,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Enviri by 11.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 383,395 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Enviri by 36.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enviri by 6.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enviri in the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRI opened at $7.40 on Friday. Enviri Co. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

