DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Update

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DTS Stock Performance

DTSOF remained flat at $24.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. DTS has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Get DTS alerts:

About DTS

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.