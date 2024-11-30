DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Update

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DTS Stock Performance
DTSOF remained flat at $24.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. DTS has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $24.85.
About DTS
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DTS
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.