Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several research firms have commented on D.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$326,975.04. Also, Director Kellie Leitch sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total transaction of C$40,455.23. 47.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$19.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.56. The company has a market cap of C$313.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.90 and a 52 week high of C$23.34.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

