DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 108,334 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $19,507,703.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,105. This trade represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $18,443,523.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $180.48 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of -401.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.64.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,616,000 after buying an additional 272,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 14.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after buying an additional 700,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,652,000 after buying an additional 267,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 15.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after acquiring an additional 501,905 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

