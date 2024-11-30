Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $960,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL opened at $93.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $112.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

