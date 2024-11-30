DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by UBS Group

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $107.88 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average is $103.07.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

About DiaSorin

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.