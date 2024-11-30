Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $224.64 million, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.16. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.48.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

About Diana Shipping

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 268,337 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

