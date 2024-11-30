Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 3.2 %

About Deutsche Lufthansa

DLAKY opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.