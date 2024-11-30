Degen (DEGEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $80.16 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Degen has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Degen has a market capitalization of $230.15 million and approximately $80.16 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01950643 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $83,329,034.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

