Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$54.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.70.

DFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC lowered shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Definity Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$58.53 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.48 and a 52 week high of C$60.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.57. The firm has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

