Darsana Capital Partners LP Grows Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,695 shares during the period. EchoStar makes up about 1.8% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Darsana Capital Partners LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $74,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 51.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 762,462 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its position in EchoStar by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,854,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in EchoStar by 2,084.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 103,640 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EchoStar by 229.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Stock Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.70. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $30.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 1,551,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $43,499,994.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,551,355 shares in the company, valued at $43,499,994.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EchoStar Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

See Also

