Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 250,000 Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total value of C$2,508,950.00.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 500,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$5,249,450.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$1,104,990.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE CS opened at C$9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$5.37 and a one year high of C$11.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of C$572.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$612.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CS. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.77.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Stories

