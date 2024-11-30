Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 250,000 Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total value of C$2,508,950.00.
Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 8th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 500,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$5,249,450.00.
- On Thursday, September 26th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$1,104,990.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84.
Capstone Copper Trading Up 2.7 %
TSE CS opened at C$9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$5.37 and a one year high of C$11.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on CS. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.77.
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
