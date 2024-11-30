Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Up 214.8% in November

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 212.5 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DPBSF remained flat at C$32.50 during trading on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 12 month low of C$32.50 and a 12 month high of C$54.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.29.

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

