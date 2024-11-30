Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $129.61 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average of $151.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

