Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 13,340 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 296.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after buying an additional 794,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 47.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $15,480,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,548,000 after purchasing an additional 256,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -186.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

