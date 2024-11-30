Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 852,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 568.5 days.

Daifuku Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DAIUF opened at $22.02 on Friday. Daifuku has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

