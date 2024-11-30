Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daicel Price Performance
Shares of DACHF stock remained flat at $8.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. Daicel has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $8.52.
Daicel Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daicel
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.