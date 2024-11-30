Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DACHF stock remained flat at $8.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. Daicel has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Daicel Corporation engages in the materials, medical/healthcare, smart, safety, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers acetic acid, acetic acid derivative chemicals, acetate tow, acetic anhydride, thioglycolic acid, caprolactone derivatives, methyl 3-methoxyacrylate, cycloaliphatic epoxies, alkylamines comprising diethylhydroxyamine, and 1,3-butylene glycol, as well as cellulose acetate; and Actranza Lab, a drug delivery device.

