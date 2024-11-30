D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,835 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $188,476,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AstraZeneca by 109.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,605,758 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 750.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,283,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,523,000 after buying an additional 1,132,362 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,934,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,509,000 after acquiring an additional 524,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AZN opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.