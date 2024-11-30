D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,032 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325,672 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 472.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $87.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

