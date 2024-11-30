D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 12,689 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

