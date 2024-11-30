D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 32,438 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 402.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.1 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. This represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.