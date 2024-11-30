D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Harrow were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HROW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 195.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 166,602 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,864,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,683,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Harrow Stock Performance

Shares of HROW opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 0.76. Harrow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

