D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.02 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

