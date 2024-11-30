Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $53.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.56. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 192,747 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

