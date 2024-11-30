CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 192.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 713.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $31.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $225.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. Verra Mobility’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

