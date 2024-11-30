CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,708 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.80.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $558.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $525.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

