CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

