CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 28.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Allstate by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 50,780 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $134.17 and a 12 month high of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.