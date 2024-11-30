CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,590 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $154.38 and a 12-month high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

